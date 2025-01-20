Minor girl's testimony leads to ten-year RI for watchman in 2016 sexual abuse case

Thane, Jan 20 (PTI) The testimony of a minor girl victim of sexual abuse led to the conviction of a 69-year-old watchman who was handed a rigorous imprisonment for ten years by a court in Thane district on Monday.

Bhiwandi additional sessions court judge NL Kale imposed a Rs 15,000 penalty on the convict, Manilal Khandu Dhamake, directing him to pay Rs 10,000 from the amount to the victim in compensation.

The judge stated that the prosecution has successfully proved all the charges of rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused in the incident which occurred in 2016.

Prosecution lawyers said the bold deposition of the girl, who was three-year-old when the incident occurred, nailed the role of her neighbour Dhamake in the crime.

Additional Public Prosecutors Vijay Munde and Vivek Kadu said Dhamake lured the victim on November 14, 2016, under some pretext and took her to an isolated place behind a temple in Kamathghar area in Bhiwandi. He sexually abused her and touched her private parts.

The victim, in extreme pain, rushed to her parents, who in turn approached the police, the prosecution said.

Altogether, seven prosecution witnesses were examined during the trial.

"The judge noted that the prosecution has successfully proved all the charges of rape and POCSO against the accused and convicted and sentenced him to ten-year RI," the prosecution said. PTI COR NSK