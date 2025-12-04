Minor held for killing man, injuring another in attempted robberies in Delhi's Prem Nagar

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Delhi Police has apprehended a juvenile for stabbing a man to death and injuring another in an attempt to commit robberies in Delhi’s Prem Nagar, an official said on Thursday.

The incident was reported around 10.33 pm on Wednesday. The injured man, identified as Vinod, was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead, he said.

Based on the statement of the victim’s brother, an FIR was registered under Section 103(1) (Murder) of the BNS, a senior police officer said.

While police were at the hospital, another injured person, identified as Deepak, was found admitted with stab injuries in a separate incident. His statement led to the registration of a second FIR under Section 311 (Robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the BNS at the same police station, he said.

The mobile crime team and FSL Rohini inspected the crime scene and collected exhibits, the police said.

Using technical surveillance and local intelligence, police apprehended the minor from his hideout. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to the crime, and the knife used, and the robbed mobile phone were recovered at his instance, the officer said.

Preliminary investigation indicates the motive was robbery, and proceedings under the juvenile justice framework are underway, the officer added. PTI SSJ APL