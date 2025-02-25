Minor held for raping 9-year-old girl in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) A 9-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a minor in southeast Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Saturday, after the victim, a student in Class 3, returned home from school and went outside to play.

At around 2:30 pm, the girl's mother was informed that her daughter had been found crying in the street, he said.

Upon questioning, the child revealed that a minor, a dropout from Class 7, had raped her. The victim's grandmother immediately called the police, and a PCR call was received at the Govindpuri Police Station, police said.

A team visited the spot and started further investigation into the matter.

The girl was taken to AIIMS Hospital for a medical examination. A crime team inspected the location, and based on the mother's statement and initial evidence, a case was registered under Sections 65(2) (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The accused minor was apprehended and sent to an observation home. Further investigation is underway, he said. PTI SSJ BM HIG HIG