Minor held for raping teen in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Oct (PTI) A 17-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place in a village in the Narhi police station area of the district on Wednesday, they said.

Narhi police station in-charge Sunil Chandra Tiwari said that on the complaint of the girl's father, a case was registered against the teenager under the section of rape of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The girl was sent for medical examination after the registration of the FIR and the accused was apprehended, he said.

On Thursday, he was produced in a court which sent the accused to the juvenile correction home, the officer added. PTI COR KIS MNK MNK