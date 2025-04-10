Minor held for stealing music system from temple in Delhi’s R.K. Puram

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) A minor was apprehended for allegedly stealing a costly music system from a temple in southwest Delhi’s R.K. Puram area, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, a resident of Ambedkar Basti in R.K. Puram, is a class seventh drop out and fell into bad company, the official said, adding that the minor was also found to be involved in two other theft cases in the same locality.

A priest, identified as Ankit Jha, from a temple in Mohammadpur village lodged an online complaint on April 2, reporting the theft of the temple’s sound system. An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the BNS at the R.K. Puram Police Station, the official said.

An investigation was launched and after scanning CCTV footage in the area, the officers spotted an individual carrying the stolen sound system.

Based on local intelligence, the accused was identified and later apprehended from Vivekanand Marg in R.K. Puram, he said.

“During questioning, the minor admitted to the theft. A raid at his residence led to the recovery of the stolen sound system along with its accessories, housebreaking tools and other stolen items,” a senior officer said.

Efforts are being made to assess his background and provide care and protection as per legal provisions, he added.