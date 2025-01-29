'Minor incidents' do happen in such a big event: UP minister on Maha Kumbh stampede

Hardoi (UP), Jan 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad on Wednesday expressed grief over the stampede in Mahakumbh Nagar and said "minor incidents" do happen in "such a big event".

Nishad is the chief of the Nishad party and fisheries minister in the Yogi Adityanath government.

"In such a big event and when there is such a huge crowd, minor incidents do happen," he said while calling it sad.

He said Chief Minister Adityanath is looking into this matter. One should take a bath wherever one finds space and one should not believe in rumours, he added.

Asked about Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's allegation of mismanagement in Maha Kumbh, he said, he would not want to comment on it.

"The arrangements that have been made and the crowd that is there will not be anywhere else in the world. Where such big arrangements are made and such a huge crowd gathers, some small incidents take place somewhere or the other," he said.

"This incident is sad for us and I want this not to happen in the future. We people and the entire government are alert," he said.

The stampede took place in Mahakumbh Nagar in which 30 people died and 60 suffered injuries.