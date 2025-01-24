Minor irregularities seen in crop insurance scheme, but no corruption involved: Minister

Jalna, Jan 25 (PTI) Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate has said there were only two to three per cent irregularities in the Re 1 crop insurance scheme for farmers, but no corruption was involved in its implementation.

Advertisment

Talking to reporters here on Thursday night, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader said irregularities in the scheme do not mean there was corruption involved in it.

"The crop insurance scheme is not mired in corruption, but saw only 2 to 3 per cent irregularities. Facing irregularities does not mean there is corruption," Kokate said.

The government has taken steps to address these issues, including the formation of an inquiry committee and the introduction of the farmer I-card to ensure transparency and prevention of misuse.

Advertisment

The crop insurance scheme was introduced in the 2023 budget by the then-finance minister and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Under the scheme, farmers can get crop insurance for just Re 1. Before the scheme, farmers had to pay the company 2 per cent of the insurance premium.

The scheme, however, faced criticism after a review brought to light over four lakh bogus applicants.

Kokate earlier reportedly said that there was three to four per cent corruption in every government scheme.

Advertisment

Replying to a question over Shiv Sena leader and state minister Dada Bhuse's reported disgruntlement for not getting the guardian ministership of Nashik, Kokate said Bhuse should focus on his ministerial duties instead.

Bhuse had expressed the desire to become the guardian minister of Nashik, but the post went to BJP's Girish Mahajan, a close ally of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The government later stayed the appointment of the guardian ministers of Nashik and Raigad amid differences within the allies.

Advertisment

Kokate said the appointment of guardian ministers was solely the prerogative of the chief minister. PTI COR NP