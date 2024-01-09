Minor Irrigation Minister warns against direct use of treated water for agricultural purposes

Bengaluru, Jan 9 (PTI) Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister N S Boseraju on Tuesday warned of stringent action against individuals directly utilising treated water from the HN Valley and KC Valley irrigation projects for agriculture purposes.

The Lift Irrigation Scheme, a vital component of these valleys, channels treated water to districts like Bengaluru Rural, Kolar and Chikkaballapura, ultimately replenishing lakes to elevate groundwater levels.

The ongoing project has successfully increased groundwater levels, enabling agricultural use through borewells, according to the Minister.

Boseraju expressed concern over instances where second-stage treated water is being directly employed for agriculture, contravening project guidelines, a statement issued by the Minister's office said.

"While acknowledging the high quality of treated water, the Minister cautioned against its direct use, emphasising the need to preserve the project's primary objectives. Authorities have been directed to take robust action against those violating the directive," the statement read.

Boseraju directed the officials to conduct regular inspections, preventing the direct use of treated water.

Individuals found violating the rule will face the consequences, the Minister said, adding that the officials failing to take necessary action will also be held accountable.

"This directive aims to safeguard the integrity of the irrigation projects, ensuring their effectiveness in raising groundwater levels and promoting sustainable water use in the designated districts," the statement said. PTI GMS SS