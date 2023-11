Sultanpur (UP), Nov 8 (PTI) A four-year-old boy died allegedly after being hit by a tractor in Bandhua Kalan area here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Tuesday. Aditya was playing on the roadside when he was hit by the tractor in Ucnchgaon village, they said.

The driver fled from the spot after the incident, police said, adding that the vehicle has been seized and efforts are on to nab the accused. PTI COR ABN NB