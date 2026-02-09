Minor killed after being hit by Vande Bharat Express in UP; kin vandalise hospital

Shahjahanpur (UP), Feb 9 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy died after being hit by the Vande Bharat Express here, with his family members booked for vandalising the hospital where he was admitted, an official said on Monday.

Police said Ankit Kumar was hit by the train at the Indira Nagar railway crossing on Sunday. Upon receiving information, a police team immediately took him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Later, his family members vandalised the hospital, forcing female doctors to hide in a restroom to save themselves, the official said, adding that a case has been registered against them.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Shahjahanpur, Rajesh Dwivedi, told PTI that the family members also blocked the road in the Nigohi area on Monday by placing the body there. The blockade was cleared after police intervention.

A teenage boy named Ankit was brought to the emergency department on Sunday, Principal of Government Medical College, Rajesh Kumar, said.

Doctors examined him and declared him dead. Later, for confirmation, an electrocardiogram (ECG) was performed on him, but no heartbeat was detected, Kumar said. The body was then placed in the mortuary, he added.

He further said that Ankit's family came to the hospital and extensively vandalised the emergency department, tearing up government records and assaulting the doctors.

Female doctors had to hide in a restroom to save themselves, he said, adding that the rioters were trying to break down the restroom door when the police arrived at the scene.

A case has been registered at the Kotwali police station against the family members and other rioters under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 131 (punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 324(5) (commits mischief and thereby causes loss or damage to the amount of one lakh rupees or upwards), 351(3) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), SP Dwivedi said.

Provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act have also been added to the case, the officer added.

The body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem on Monday, police said.