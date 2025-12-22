Minor killed, another injured in stabbing incident in Delhi's Uttam Nagar

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy was killed and another injured after they were allegedly stabbed by unidentified persons in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, police said on Monday.

A PCR call regarding a stabbing incident was received at 7.49 pm on Sunday, following which a police team rushed to the spot. By the time the team arrived, the injured had already been shifted to a hospital, they said.

The spot was inspected by a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team, the police said.

“At the hospital, it was found that one of the injured, identified as Samir Mohammad (17), was undergoing treatment, while the other, Nizam (16), was declared dead by doctors,” a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS and an investigation has been taken up, the police said.

During the probe, two accused — Sumit alias Kana and Nikhil alias Matha — were arrested in connection with the case, they said, adding that efforts are on to trace other suspects involved in the incident.

Further investigation is underway, police added.