Minor killed as portion of school under construction collapses in Udaipur

Jaipur, Aug 15 (PTI) A 12-year-old girl died while another was critically injured after the balcony of a government school building collapsed in Rajasthan's Udaipur district on Friday, police said.

The school building is under construction, and no classes were being held at the premises, the police stated, adding that both girls were grazing goats near the school when the incident happened.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a team from the Kotra Police Station reached the spot and began an investigation.

Kotra SHO Moongla Ram noted that the school's Independence Day celebrations were being held at a different location due to the construction.

The deceased was identified as Modi (12) of Pathar Padi village. The injured girl was taken to Gujarat for treatment. After the girl's death, enraged villagers started protesting, accusing the administration of using substandard material.

"It is a tragic incident. One girl who was not a student of the school has died, whereas another girl, who was, is critically injured. I have asked the authorities to inquire about the matter," School education minister Madan Dilawar said.