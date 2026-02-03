'Minor lacuna' in form: Gujarat HC says consider student's inclusion in NEET PG merit list

Ahmedabad, Feb 3 (PTI) The Gujarat High Court has directed the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to consider including a student in the merit list for NEET PG admission under the NRI category, stating a lacuna in an application form should not cost the career of a meritorious pupil.

Petitioner Swara Bhatt, who appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) and was eligible for admission to a course under the Non-Resident Indian quota, was denied admission after she failed to upload the passbook of her NRI sponsor in the application.

The medical student moved the HC after she was denied admission in the PG course of her choice.

In an order on Monday, which came just 20 minutes before admission deadline ended, Justice Nirzar Desai noted that such a minor mistake (not uploading passbook of NRI sponsor) "ought not to result in a lifetime regret for a student like the petitioner." "Though the requirement of uploading the passbook is mandatory, such a lacuna ought not to cost the career of a meritorious student, nor should a less meritorious candidate be granted admission by ignoring the claim of a more meritorious student," said the HC.

"Therefore, the respondents (Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) under the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India) are directed to consider the case of the petitioner, if she is otherwise found eligible and suitable for inclusion in the merit list of PG NEET," said the court.

The petitioner prayed the court to direct authorities to include her name in the NRI list of eligible candidates for PG Round 3 (2025-26) and permit her to take part in the counselling process.

Bhatt told the court such a minor lacuna would adversely affect her career as the respondents denied her admission to a PG course under the NRI category, especially as she secured marks higher than the prescribed cut-off.

The court then directed the respondents to consider the student's case in the merit list, and not reject her claim for a NEET PG seat solely on account of the lacuna - the failure to upload the passbook of the sponsor while filling up the application form.

A lawyer for the respondents stated that the admission to the relevant PG course has already commenced and that the window for the entry is to be closed at around 12 pm the same day, that is, Monday (February 2).

The matter was being argued at around 11.40 am and hence her case may not be considered positively, said the lawyer.

The court said it was keeping the order short in view of paucity of time.

The HC, however, observed it was expected for a doctor aspiring to become a specialist to adhere to and maintain the requisite precision, "and be absolutely meticulous while uploading the application form." The judge allowed the petitioner to donate Rs 1 lakh with the High Court Legal Services Committee within a period of one week from today (Feb 2) irrespective of whether she ultimately secures admission in the PG course. PTI KA RSY