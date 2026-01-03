Minor Ladakhi girl case: NHRC notice to Leh DC, police authorities

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) The NHRC has issued a notice to the Leh civil administration and its police authorities over charges that a minor Ladakhi girl belonging to a tribal Buddhist community who had gone missing from her home late December, was subsequently "found in Srinagar with a Muslim boy," according to the proceedings of the case.

Presently, the girl is under the supervision of a Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and is suffering from "mental trauma," the proceedings dated January 2 said.

The complainant is Sagar Bhante, from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, it said.

"The complainant alleged that on December 26, a minor Khalatse Ladakhi girl belonging to a tribal Buddhist community went missing from her home. The complainant further alleged that her family immediately lodged a missing complaint with the PS Khalatse, FIR No.39/2025 dated 28.12.2025, u/s 137(2) BNS and under the POCSO Act. During the police investigation, the said girl was found in Srinagar with a Muslim boy," it said.

"Presently, the girl is under the supervision of CWC, and she is now in mental trauma," the proceedings said.

The complainant had sought the intervention of the commission and requested an "impartial investigation into the role of other individuals involved in the crime, justice for the victim girl and her family, protection, counselling with medical, psychological, and legal assistance.

"Due to social pressure at the local level, this sensitive case is not receiving the seriousness it warrants. A detailed action-taken report should be sought from the police and the administration, in accordance with the law," it said.

The allegations made in the complaint prima facie seem to be violations of the human rights of the victim, the rights panel said.

A bench of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), presided by its member Priyank Kanoongo, has taken cognisance under section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

"The Registry is directed to issue a notice to the DC (Deputy Commissioner), Leh and the SSP/DIG, Leh, Ladakh, with directions to get the allegations made in the complaint inquired into and to submit an action taken report within seven days for perusal of the Commission," it adds. PTI KND RHL