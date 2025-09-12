Minor nabbed for stealing jewellery, cash, electronics in Delhi's Karol Bagh: Police

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly stealing jewellery, cash, electronics and foreign currency from his employer's house in central Delhi's Karol Bagh, police said on Friday.

The theft was reported on September 9 at the Karol Bagh police station. The complainant said he suspected the boy, whose sister worked in his house as a domestic help. The boy assisted his sister in her work for a while and disappeared soon after the theft, police said.

"The complainant alleged that jewellery, including seven diamond rings, several pairs of earrings, a gold kada, Indian currency between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh, an electronic gadget and foreign currency worth about Rs 1.5 lakh were missing," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said.

The accused was traced and apprehended from Karol Bagh on September 11, police said.

During a search of his sister's house, where he was residing, police found a part of the stolen property, including Rs 29,500 in Indian currency, USD 80, 27,000 Indonesian rupiahs, 620 Thai bahts, 5 dirhams, 10 Hong Kong dollars, 10 Canadian dollars, six Malaysian currency notes, three bunches of keys, an electronic gadget, a gold ring, a gold chain, a gold bracelet and seven pairs of earrings, the DCP said.

During interrogation, the boy confessed to the theft and informed police that he had stolen the items in parts over several days.

Police said the accused's sister was employed at the complainant's house for more than 10 years and he often accompanied her to help her with the work.

The teenager, a resident of Nand Nagri, told police that he was addicted to drugs and had carried out the last theft on the night of September 8-9 to fund his addiction.

Further investigation is underway. PTI SSJ ANM RC