Minor Rape-Murder: Man booked for showing forged documents to claim son was juvenile

Noida, Oct 11 (PTI) The Noida Police has lodged an FIR on charges of forgery against a man in connection with the rape and murder of a girl by his son seven years ago, officials said on Wednesday.

It has also booked the principal of a private school in Kanpur Dehat for helping him with the forged mark sheets for his son, they said.

The father is accused of producing fabricated school mark sheets in the court to claim that his son, accused of rape, was a juvenile at the time of the crime, they said.

They are accused of misleading the court by showing the son's age as 17 at the time of the crime while he was actually 19, as claimed by the mother of the victim, an order issued by Juvenile Justice Board principal magistrate Divykant Singh Rathore read.

The case pertains to the rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl at her rented accommodation in Greater Noida in 2016 by her cousin, who lived in Mandavali area of Delhi.

An FIR in the matter was registered on October 9 at the local Phase 2 Police Station after an order from the Juvenile Justice Board member Arun Kumar Gupta.

"The man has connived with the principal of a school in Kanpur Dehat district and produced forged and fabricated educational documents for his son which were produced in the court to declare that his son was juvenile at the time of the incident," the JJB member noted in his October 4 order meant for the local police.

"In this situation, the crime committed by the father of the accused is punishable under Indian Penal Code sections 465 and 468 and fall under cognizable offence category," Gupta noted, directing the police to lodge an FIR against the man.

Vindhyachal Tiwari, the Phase 2 Police Station in-charge, said an FIR in the matter has been filed under IPC 465, 468, and 471-- all pertaining to forgery of documents.

"Police teams are working to arrest the accused. The accused were not found at the residential address but searches are underway to ensure their early arrest," Tiwari told PTI on Wednesday. PTI KIS VN VN