Minor rape survivor, parents refuse consent for abortion; HC disposes of petition

Jabalpur, Jun 14 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh High Court has disposed of a petition about the delay in the termination of the pregnancy of a rape survivor after the girl and her parents refused to give their consent for the procedure.

Government lawyer Mohan Sausarkar on Thursday submitted a report of four expert doctors stating that the girl, who is little over 14 years old, and her parents did not consent to abortion after being explained its possible untoward outcome. They wanted to continue with the pregnancy for the wellbeing of the girl, the report said.

"Looking at the fact that the victim and her parents are not consenting to the medical termination of pregnancy...and they wish to continue with pregnancy, they are at liberty to do so....no further order is required to be passed in this petition," said Justice Amit Seth, disposing of the matter.

On June 5, the court had initiated the petition on its own over the delay in the termination of the seven-and-half-month pregnancy of the rape survivor from Balaghat district, and sought a detailed report from the state government.

The high court took suo motu notice of the matter after receiving a letter from the Balaghat district judge along with a report of the local civil surgeon dated May 26.

"From the letter sent by the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Balaghat along with the report of Civil Surgeon dated 26.05.2025, it is not clear and apparent when the matter was reported to the concerning police station with regard to the sexual offence to the minor girl," Justice D Khot, who heard the case then, said.

The court also wanted to know if the Standard Operating Procedure/guidelines issued by the High Court on February 20 were adhered to and followed in their true spirit in this case.

The court then called for a report from the state "with all necessary details and case diary that under what circumstances the minor girl has been subjected to such delay in termination of pregnancy."