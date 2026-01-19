Minor ‘raped’ and murdered in Jharkhand’s Latehar, neighbour held

Latehar, Jan 19 (PTI) An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by her neighbour in Jharkhand’s Latehar district, police said on Monday.

The minor’s body was found on a road in Chipadohar police station area in the morning, they said.

“The father of the girl and locals informed police, following which a team rushed to the spot and recovered the body,” Chipadohar police station officer-in-charge Yakin Ansari said.

Ansari said an FIR was lodged based on her father’s statement, who blamed his 21-year-old neighbour for the crime.

The accused has been arrested, and the body of the girl sent for postmortem examination, the officer said.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the incident took place late on Sunday. The accused allegedly held the girl captive in his house, raped her, and then strangled her to death,” Ansari said.

Further investigation is underway. PTI CORR SAN RBT