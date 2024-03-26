Minor raped at home, BJP blames TMC leader’s son

Kolkata/Shantipur, Mar 26 (PTI) A minor girl was allegedly raped at her home in West Bengal’s Nadia district, with the opposition BJP alleging on Tuesday that the crime was committed by the son of a Trinamool Congress leader.

Advertisment

The TMC rejected the charge and demanded strict action against the culprit.

A police officer said that the accused, a 21-year-old man, was arrested following a complaint by the victim’s mother.

The woman stated in her complaint that she was not at home on Monday evening when the accused who lives in a nearby village arrived, took her forcibly to the cattle shed at home and raped her.

Advertisment

The girl was under treatment in Shaktinagar Sadar Hospital.

Referring to the incident, senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said in a post on X: "Another rape of a minor girl in Nadia's Shantipur by a TMC leader's son jogs one's memory about what had happened in Hanskhali in Nadia district itself, where a class 9 student was raped in April 2022 during a birthday party at the house of the culprit - a local TMC leader's son." A minor girl was allegedly raped at a birthday party at the house of the main accused on April 4, 2022. She bled to death later that night, according to her parents who lodged a police complaint on April 9. The main accused, son of a TMC leader, was arrested shortly after the complaint was filed.

"Be it Sandeshkhali, Shantipur, Hanskhali or Kaliaganj, sexual crimes perpetrated by TMC leaders and their relatives proves that the culprits are emboldened by the non-existent law ad order situation in the state," Adhikari said in the post.

Advertisment

He claimed these "sexual predators" do not have any fear of the law.

Adhikari told reporters in Kolkata that attacks on women under TMC rule will be the BJP's main poll plank.

BJP sources claimed that the father of the accused is a TMC leader of Shantipur.

A district leader of the TMC said the party has nothing to do with the accused or his father and it wants strict action against whoever is found involved in any atrocity on women. PTI SUS COR NN