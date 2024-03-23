Minor raped by classmate's father in Himachal

Una (HP), Mar 23 (PTI) A Class 6 girl was allegedly raped by her classmate’s father, police here said on Saturday.

The Superintendent of Police Rakesh Singh said the incident occurred when the girl had gone to her classmate’s home.

When the girl did not return home for several hours, her mother called her on her mobile phone. The girl narrated the ordeal to her mother, Singh said.

Following this, the mother along with her brother rushed to the friend’s house and brought the victim back and approached the police, he said.

Based on the woman’s complaint, the police have registered an FIR against the accused under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences. The accused has not been arrested yet, the SP said.

The police are interrogating the accused based on the mother's complaint and action would be taken accordingly, he added.