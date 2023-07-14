Minor raped by distant relative in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Jul 14 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly raping his distant relative, a 14-year-old girl, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Ajay Seth identified the accused as Raju Gautam, who allegedly raped the teenage girl who lived in his neighbourhood.

According to the FIR, the accused raped the minor while she was sleeping on the roof of her house on July 11.

He had also molested her in the past, according to the FIR.

Gautam was sent to jail following his arrest, the SHO said. PTI COR CDN CK