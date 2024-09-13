Minor raped by landlord's son in Bundi, accused absconding

Kota (Rajasthan), Sep 13 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her landlord's son in Rajasthan's Bundi city, police said on Friday.

They said that teams have been formed to nab the 24-year-old accused who is absconding from the house.

The incident took place in Bypass Road area of the city on Wednesday, but her parents came to know about it on Thursday night, Bundi Superintendent of Police (SP) (City) Hanuman Prasad Meena said.

The parents noticed that their daughter was in distress while urinating and had blood stains around her private parts, following which they approached Bundi district Child Welfare Committee on Friday morning, Meena said.

Later, Bundi district Child Welfare Committee Chairperson, Seema Poddhar informed police about the incident, he said.

A rape case was registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused, the SP said.