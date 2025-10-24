Minor 'raped' by two distant relatives in Odisha's Puri

Bhubaneswar, Oct 24 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her two distant relatives in Odisha's Puri district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place under the Chandanapur police station area on the night of October 22, when Kali Puja idol immersion procession was going on in the locality, the police said.

According to police, distant relatives (a brother and uncle), who are staying in the same village as the victim, entered the house of the girl when she was alone and committed the crime.

"We have received a written complaint from the victim and conducted her medical examination. The two accused persons have been detained and further investigation is in progress," Inspector in-charge of Chandanapur police station, Bhuban Mohan Samantaray told PTI.

As per preliminary investigation, the two men committed the crime over a past dispute, he said.

On the basis of the complaint, a case will be lodged against the accused persons under the relevant sections of the POCSO Act and BNS. Medical examination of the accused persons and other legal formalities will also be done, the IIC said. PTI BBM BBM RG