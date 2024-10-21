Minor raped by unidentified person in UP's Lalitpur

Lalitpur (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a village here by some unidentified person, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in a village under Jakhaura police station on Sunday when the girl was alone at her house and someone allegedly raped her, Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar told PTI.

The girl has been admitted to a hospital where her condition was stated to be stable, Kumar said.

He said that the girl's family members had gone outside and they came to know about the incident when they returned.

An FIR has been registered in the matter against unidentified person and further investigation is underway, the officer added. PTI COR ABN ABN OZ OZ OZ