Minor raped in a village in UP's Mahoba

Mahoba (UP), Oct 15 (PTI) A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday when the girl was playing outside her house and Devideen Anuragi (21) took her to secluded place and raped her, Station House Officer Manish Kumar Pandey said.

An FIR was registered on Monday evening based on the complaint lodged by the girl's family, Pandey said.

The accused has been detained and interrogation is underway. Police will produce him in court on Wednesday, he added. PTI CORR ABN ABN OZ OZ