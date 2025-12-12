Minor raped in Bhubaneswar, accused held

Bhubaneswar, Dec 12 (PTI) An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her landlord here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on December 4 when the parents of the girl were absent from home. Her father lodged a complaint at the Mahila Police Station here on Thursday, and the accused was arrested, the police said.

The accused has been booked under the POCSO Act and BNS, they said.

The father, in his complaint, stated that the accused took advantage of their absence at home and forcibly raped his minor daughter. He also allegedly threatened to kill her if she disclosed it to anyone.

However, the parents found the girl in trauma and pain, following which she was admitted to Capital Hospital.

Urmila Mohapatra, a member of the State Commission for Women, Odisha, visited the hospital and talked to the victim's mother.

"The survivor's condition is now stable. I spoke to her mother. The assault took place inside the house when her parents were away. The accused has been arrested, and strict action will be taken against him. We will ensure that the girl gets justice," Mohapatra told reporters here.

The women's commission member said that the statements of the girl and her family members have been recorded as part of the ongoing investigation.

Condemning the rape incident in the state capital, the opposition BJD in a statement said that a delegation of the party will visit the victim at the hospital on Friday evening. PTI AAM AAM RG