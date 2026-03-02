Minor 'raped' in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, 2 arrested

Muzaffarpur, Mar 2 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in the Mushahari police station area of Muzaffarpur around 11 pm on Sunday.

“The girl was allegedly raped by two persons when she went out to fetch water at a nearby handpump. The accused have been arrested,” SDPO (East-2) Manoj Kumar Singh told reporters here.

The girl will undergo a medical examination, Singh said, adding, investigation is underway.