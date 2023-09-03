Minor raped in UP’s Saharanpur, man arrested

Saharanpur (UP), Sep 3 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in a village here, police said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The incident happened in Titro police station area on Saturday. The girl along with a friend had gone to collect grass from a field and was raped by Vishnu (19), Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI.

On the complaint of the victim’s family, the accused was sent to jail after being arrested and a case has been registered against him under the IPC section of rape and the POCSO Act, he said.

The victim has been sent for a medical examination and further probe is underway, the SP said. PTI COR CDN NB