Minor raped multiple times, accused arrested

Kolkata, Oct 14 (PTI) A girl has been allegedly raped by a man here and has become pregnant, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

The accused, against whom the victim's family has lodged an FIR with the South Port Police Station, was arrested late Sunday, he said.

"The minor was allegedly raped multiple times by the arrested accused. She is now pregnant. The girl's parent lodged a complaint alleging rape against the accused," the officer told PTI.

Initial probe revealed that the two had been in a relationship for quite some time, he added.

The police have registered a case under POCSO and multiple other sections and have started an investigation into the incident.

"The accused is being interrogated to find out how the incident took place," he added. PTI SCH RG