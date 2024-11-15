Minor raped repeatedly for over a month in UP's Bhadohi, accused held

Bhadohi (UP), Nov 15 (PTI) The police on Friday arrested a man for repeatedly raping a minor girl for one-and-a-half months after kidnapping her in Uttar Prades's Bhadohi district, officials said.

Aurai police station in-charge Ajit Kumar Srivastava said the accused was nabbed on Friday from near the Ugapur airstrip while he was heading to Jaunpur from Mirzapur, based on a missing complaint lodged by the victim's father naming him on October 2.

Srivastava said the police raided several places in connection with the case before the accused left the teenage girl near her house three days back and fled.

The victim's family members took her to the police who sent her for a medical check-up that confirmed rape.

After recording the girl's statement, sections pertaining to rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were added to the case, Srivastava said. PTI COR RAJ KIS ARI