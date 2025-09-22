Minor rescued in Rajasthan, 4 held on trafficking charge

Jaipur, Sep 22 (PTI) Four people, including a woman, have been arrested for allegedly abducting a 13-year-old girl from Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district and attempting to traffic her to Gujarat for marriage to a man almost twice her age, officials said on Monday.

The girl, a Class 5 student from Jhalrapatan, was reported missing on September 18.

Primary investigation revealed the involvement of a woman identified as Mamta Gurjar, who was last seen with the girl and later disappeared, Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar said.

A special team traced Mamta and her alleged lover, Makhan Singh, to Jaipur with the help of local police.

During interrogation, Mamta confessed that she, along with her nephews Dhanraj and Mohan, had sent the girl to Gujarat to be married to 25-year-old Mohan, the police said.

With the support of Jalore Police, the girl was rescued in Sanchore before crossing the state border, and all four accused were apprehended. PTI AG ANM RT