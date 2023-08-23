Minor sexual assault case: Court extends judicial custody of suspended Delhi govt officer

New Delhi: A court here on Wednesday extended by 14 days the judicial custody of suspended Delhi government officer Premoday Khakha, who allegedly raped a minor several times and impregnated her.

Advertisment

His wife Seema Rani's judicial custody, who is accused of giving the girl medicine to terminate her pregnancy, was also extended by 14 days.

Both were produced before Additional Sessions Judge (POCSO) Richa Parihar. Counsel for the accused, Umashankar Gautam said both the accused will be now produced in court after completion of their judicial custody on September 6.

Khakha had allegedly raped the girl several times between November 2020 and January 2021. She was staying at the residence of the accused, a family friend, after her father passed away on October 1, 2020, the police had said.

Advertisment

The couple was arrested on Monday after the victim recorded her statement before a magistrate at a hospital.

A case has been registered under provisions of the POCSO Act and Indian Penal Code sections 376(2)(f) (being a relative, guardian or teacher of, or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman, commits rape on such woman) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage the modesty of a woman), police said.

IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) have also been invoked in the case, police said.