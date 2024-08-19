Minor 'sexually assaulted' by boy in Bihar's Bhojpur, 4 held

Ara, Aug 19 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a minor boy in Bihar's Bhojpur district, police said on Monday.

Four persons have been nabbed in connection with the incident, including the boy, they said. Investigators are examining documents of the minor boy to ascertain his exact age.

The Bhojpur Police had earlier registered a case to probe the alleged crime that took place at Gundi village around 9 pm on Sunday night.

“Senior officers immediately reached the spot and took the girl to the district hospital for medical examination. She has been allegedly sexually assaulted by the minor boy while playing outside her house. When the girl raised an alarm, the accused fled from the spot,” SP (Bhojpur) Pramod Kumar Yadav said.

The report of the medical examination, however, is awaited.

Following the incident, a large contingent of police was deployed in the village located in the Kishangarh police station area to prevent any disorder, as the girl and the accused belong to different communities, officials said. PTI CORR PKD RBT