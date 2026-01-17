Minor sexually assaulted in Bihar's Buxar, three detained.

Buxar, Jan 17 (PTI) A girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by three persons in Bihar's Buxar district, police said on Saturday.

Three persons have been detained in connection with the incident, they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Buxar, Shubham Arya said, "The matter is being investigated, and the victim's medical examination is being conducted." He further refused to comment on the matter.

The incident took place on Saturday morning when the victim, riding pillion on a motorcycle driven by her brother, was going for tuition.

"Three persons stopped them near Dangauli bridge and forcibly took her to an isolated place, sexually assaulted her and fled away. The victim and her brother went to the nearest police station and explained about the incident," said another police officer of Sonbarsa police station.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is on, the officer said. PTI COR PKD RG