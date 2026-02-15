Minor 'sexually' assaulted in Bihar's Lakhisarai, one held

Lakhisarai, Feb 15 (PTI) An eight-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district on Sunday, police said.

The 45-year-old accused has been arrested based on a complaint lodged by her family members, they said.

SP Avdhesh Dixit said the incident occurred in the morning in the Medni Chowk locality.

"The girl’s family stated that she had gone to pluck flowers near her house when the accused forcefully took her to an isolated spot and sexually assaulted her," Dixit told reporters.

The matter came to light after the girl returned home and narrated the ordeal to her parents, who subsequently approached the police.

"Based on the family's statement, a case was registered and the accused was apprehended. The minor is currently undergoing a medical examination, and a further probe is underway," Dixit added.