Minor sibling drown in waterlogged field in UP's Chandauli

Chandauli (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) A four-year-old girl and her younger brother died after accidentally slipping into a waterlogged paddy field in Rampur Sarane village of Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli, police said.

Circle Officer Krishna Murari Sharma said several low-lying fields in the area are still submerged under nearly five feet of water due to recent flooding from the Baburi side.

According to police, Khushbu and her younger brother Shivanshu (2) were returning home from the village Anganwadi centre around noon when while walking along the field’s embankment, the children lost balance and fell into the water.

Trapped in the muddy paddy field, they drowned before anyone could rescue them, the CO said.

On being informed, Alinagar police reached the spot, retrieved the bodies and sent for post-mortem, the police said.