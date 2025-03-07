Minor siblings drown in Faridabad as bike falls into drain

Faridabad, Mar 7 (PTI) A bike fell into a drain here killing two of its riders, both children, police on Friday said.

According to police, the incident took place near Tigaon bridge Thursday night when Dataram, a resident of Rajiv Colony, was returning home from a wedding.

He, his wife Rajni, and three children — Sakshi, 8, Meenakshi, 6, and son Nikhil, 4, fell into the drain when he lost control of the motorcycle near the Tigaon bridge due to a bad road, police said.

People from nearby heard their screams and began pulling out the family, laboriously, under dark.

By the time they pulled out Sakshi and Nikhil, they were dead.

ASI Bhupender Singh, the investigating officer, said the road leading to the Tigaon bridge on Ballabgarh bypass road is under construction and people approaching the stretch take a small, but bad, narrow lane "People have made a narrow footpath to get out and Dataram was trying to take the bike out through this footpath. While traversing the stretch, he lost balance and the entire family along with the bike fell into the drain," he said. PTI COR VN VN