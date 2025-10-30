Minor siblings drown while trying to save grandmother

Latehar, Oct 30 (PTI) Two minor siblings drowned in a pond while trying to save their grandmother in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Thursday, police said.

Chandwa Police Station Officer-in-Charge, Randhir Kumar, told PTI that the two siblings, identified as Chotti Kumari (8) and her brother Sushant Prajapati (5), drowned in the Daifaaram Talab in Rakshi village under Jamira panchayat in Chandwa.

"The siblings jumped into the water after hearing screams of their grandmother, who was drowning while taking a bath in the pond. The pond was in a secluded place outside the village, and very few people were near the pond. Local divers, however, managed to rescue the grandmother, Tetri Devi (65), and she is in a critical condition at the Community Health Centre, Chandwa. But unfortunately, the children died due to drowning," said Randhir Kumar.

Their bodies were recovered by the local divers later in the day.

"The bodies have been sent for post-mortem at Latehar Sadar Hospital and subsequently will be handed over to parents," the police officer said. PTI CORR ANB RG