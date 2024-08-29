Minor siblings killed, parents injured in bike-tractor collision in UP's Gonda

Gonda (UP), Aug 29 (PTI) Two minor siblings were killed while their parents were injured when their bike was hit by a tractor-trolley here, police said.

The accident happened on Colonelganj-Huzurpur road in Colonelganj area, they said.

Shiva (3) and his sister Aradhya (1.5 year) died in the incident while their parents Alok Singh and Suman Singh were injured, they added.

The condition of the injured was stated to be stable, police said, adding that efforts are underway to nab the tractor driver, who is absconding. PTI COR ABN ABN OZ OZ