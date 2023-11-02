Minor sister-brother duo drown in pit while bathing in UP's Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra (UP), Nov 2 (PTI) A six-year-old boy and his sister drowned while bathing in a pit in Murgidad Tola village here, police said on Thursday.

Circle Officer Charu Dwivedi said Chandra Dev and his sister Rajwanti (8) had gone to take bath in pits dug by villagers to collect water for cattle on Wednesday and drowned.

The bodies were recovered later in the night by locals who later informed police about the deaths on Thursday, police said.

Dwivedi said the bodies have been sent to the district hospital for post-mortem and local police are investigating the matter. PTI COR CDN NB NB