Minor stabbed to death by another minor in northeast Delhi due to personal enmity

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) A minor was stabbed to death by another minor over personal enmity in northeast Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near Ekta Public School in Dayalpur area around 8.15 pm on Tuesday and was reported to the Dayalpur police station, said the officer.

"When the team reached the spot, the injured victim had been transported to GTB Hospital by a PCR van. Upon arrival at the hospital, doctors declared the victim brought dead," said the senior police officer.

The officer further said preliminary investigations suggest the deceased, reportedly a minor, was involved in a dispute with another minor, which escalated into violence and the minor stabbed him multiple times, injuring him seriously.

The specific reason for the enmity between the two minors is not immediately known, the officer said.

"An FIR has been registered at the Dayalpur police station. The police teams have some clue about the accused and he will be apprehended soon. Further investigation is underway," said the officer. PTI BM BM KSS KSS