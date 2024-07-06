Minor student stabs teacher to death in coaching centre classroom in Assam

Guwahati, Jul 6 (PTI) A teacher of a coaching centre was knifed to death allegedly by one of his students inside a classroom in Assam’s Sivsagar district on Saturday, a police officer said.

The student, who is a minor, has been taken to the local police station in Sivsagar town, he added.

It is claimed that the teacher had scolded the class 11 student earlier in the day over some issue.

“We reached the coaching centre on receiving information of a stabbing incident. According to preliminary information, a student stabbed his teacher. There is a lot of blood in the classroom. The knife was also found there,” the officer said.

He said the teacher was taken to the hospital in a critical condition, where he was declared dead.

The officer said the incident happened in the last period of the day, when other teachers had already left.

“We have picked up the student. We don’t know yet what led to the incident. We are in the process of collecting the CCTV footage,” the officer added.

A classmate of the accused claimed that the teacher had scolded him over some matter earlier in the day.

The accused had left school and returned later, and when he entered the classroom, the teacher accosted him again. The student then attacked the teacher with a knife, the classmate claimed. PTI SSG SSG NN