Minor threatens to set off explosion in West Delhi bank, overpowered by police

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Panic gripped a branch of the Axis Bank in west Delhi when a teenager entered the premises on Wednesday night and threatened to set off an explosion if he was not handed over money by the staff, police said.

After receiving a PCR call, the local police responded and he was overpowered, a police officer said, adding no explosives were found in his possession.

According to a police officer, they received a call at around 8 PM on Wednesday that a teenager who was carrying a box and a remote had entered an Axis Bank branch in Vikaspuri, when the few staff members present at that time were about to close the office, and was threatening them.

"After entering the bank, he shouted that he should be given the money, else he will set off an explosion," the officer said, adding he carried a paper slip with the money demand.

"The suspect was overpowered and was found to be a minor. A broken remote control, which appears to be of a television, was recovered from his possession," the officer said.

The police officer said that the boy's father was being questioned and further investigation was on. PTI ALK RT RT