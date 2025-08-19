Minor tribal girl raped in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj, accused held

Baripada (Odisha), Aug 19 (PTI) A 10-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped by a 20-year-old youth of her community in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, police said on Tuesday.

Quoting the FIR filed by the survivor's family, police said the youth raped the girl when she went outside her house in Jashipur police station area to attend nature’s call on Monday.

Police have registered a case at Jashipur police station and arrested the accused, said Jaylalita Swain, officer-in-charge of Joshipur police station.

The incident came close on the heels of a similar incident on August 2 when police arrested a youth for allegedly attempting to rape his girlfriend along with his friends in the district.

The complainant, a 17-year-old girl, was on her way home from tuition when the youth took her to a nearby jungle on some pretext. Four friends of the accused also joined him and took part in the crime, police said.