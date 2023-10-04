Minor twin brothers drown in Yamuna in Delhi’s New Usmanpur

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Twin teenage brothers drowned in the Yamuna River in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, they got information on Tuesday around 4 pm about the drowning of two boys, aged around 14 years, in Yamuna River.

Police reached the spot and the brothers were taken to the JPC Hospital where they were declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

The twin brothers studied in class 9 and resided in Fifth Pusta, Gamri Village. The post-mortem was conducted and proceedings under section 174 CrPC were initiated, the DCP said.

The victims’ father works in a toy factory in UP’s Sahibabad and their mother works as a house helper. The couple also has a daughter. At the time of the incident, the couple were out for work, police added. PTI NIT NB