Minor volcanic eruptions noticed in Andaman’s Barren Island

Port Blair, Sep 22 (PTI) Minor volcanic eruptions were noticed twice in a span of eight days at Barren Island in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, officials said on Monday.

Barren Island holds the distinction of being India’s only active volcano.

The volcano erupted on September 13 and 20, but the eruptions were minor in nature, officials said.

Located nearly 140 km away from Port Blair by sea, this uninhabited island lies at the junction of the Indian and Burmese tectonic plates.

The total area of Barren Island is 8.34 sq km, and the nearest habitation is Swaraj Dweep (Havelock Island) and Narcondam Island, both nearly 140-150 km from Barren Island.

According to data available with the Andaman and Nicobar administration, the first eruption at Barren Island took place in 1787, followed by mild eruptions in 1991, 2005, 2017 and 2022. PTI SN NN