Minor West Bengal girl gang-raped in Jharkhand’s Dumka

Dumka (Jharkhand), Jun 13 (PTI) A minor girl from West Bengal has been allegedly raped by five people in Jharkhand’s Dumka district where she had come to attend a wedding ceremony, police said on Thursday.

The victim registered a complaint at the Shikaripara police station, which is around 310 km away from Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi.

“The incident took place on the intervening night of June 11 and June 12. The process of registering FIR is being completed. Some persons have been detained in connection to the case,” the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Dumka, Pitamber Singh Kherwar, told PTI.

Kherwar said that the girl in her complaint said that she was raped by five people.

“The girl is minor but her actual age is yet to be ascertained, which is being verified,” the SP said.

The victim told the police that she had come to Jharkhand from West Bengal to attend a wedding ceremony in a village within the jurisdiction of the Shikaripara police station.

"She was roaming around on the night of June 11 when she was gang-raped," the SP said, quoting her complaint.

Shikaripara police station in-charge Hari Prasad Shah said that the victim was sent to a hospital for medical examination. PTI COR SAN SBN SAN SBN