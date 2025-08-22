Minorities are facing a crisis as never before, says TN CM

Chennai, Aug 22 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday claimed that minorities were facing a crisis as never before and that the designs to destabilise communal harmony in the nation will not last long.

While the DMK government under him strived hard in fostering education for all by removing caste and religious inequalities, there were some states in the country where "a feeling of hatred is being incited." "And strangely, those states supported this," Stalin said while speaking at the centenary celebrations of the Good Shepherd Convent here. PTI JSP ROH