Minorities in India are among most secure and safe in world, says Union Minister George Kurian

Kottayam, Jul 6 (PTI) Union Minister George Kurian on Saturday asserted that minorities in India were among the most secure and safe in the world.

Addressing the media here at the press club, Kurian said there are certain issues but those can be resolved.

"Please evaluate the religious freedom in our neighbouring countries like Pakistan, China, Myanmar, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. One of the American presidents said that people from 16 countries should not enter that country," Kurian said.

He alleged that communal riots were taking place in Europe every month.

"Minorities in India are among the most secure and safe in the world. I am not saying that everything is fine here but whatever the issues are, I am sure it can be resolved. I have been to all the places in the country wherever the atrocities against the minorities were reported. I have interacted with the victims and I believe that India is the safest," he added.

A Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Minority Affairs in the third Modi ministry, George was the vice-chairman of National Commission for Minorities.