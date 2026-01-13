Minorities must ensure their participation in nation's development: Rijiju

Lucknow, Jan 13 (PTI): Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday called on the minority communities to ensure their active participation in the country's development, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India cannot be realised without their involvement. Addressing the Alpsankhyak Sneh Samvad programme organised by the BJP Minority Morcha Uttar Pradesh here, Rijiju emphasised that both the Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath governments at the Centre and state are dedicated to the development and welfare of all societal sections, without discrimination based on community, caste, or class. He said that the concept of a developed India cannot be achieved by neglecting any particular community. "I am a representative of all of you from the minority community and the BJP Minority Morcha workers in the Narendra Modi government. I am here to especially entrust you with the responsibility of ensuring your participation and accountability in realising the dream of a developed India," Rijiju said. He reiterated that the prime minister's vision of building a developed India is dependent on the engagement of the minority community. Rijiju underscored that the sincere and honest efforts of minority communities will play a significant role in strengthening and developing India.

Religious leaders and intellectuals from the Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Jain communities were present at the dialogue programme. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, BJP Minority Morcha President Kunwar Basit Ali, and Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board Chairman Ali Zaidi also addressed the gathering. PTI SLM ABN MPL MPL